Johnny Depp V. Amber Heard Is Getting The Film Treatment We’ve All Been Dreading

Tubi is reportedly planning to release a TV movie titled “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial,” which will roll out on September 30 (via Variety). The film will reportedly star Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard, while actors Melissa Marty and Mary Carrig will play their respective attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Elaine Bredehoft.

“‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ is one of many timely, culturally relevant original films to emerge from our growing partnership and slate of films produced in collaboration with Tubi,” said Hannah Pillemer, EVP of Creative of Affairs for MarVista (per variety). “Connecting viewers to stories with that kind of social currency and timeliness makes it a must-read for any fan of pop culture or celebrity drama,” she said. Tubi’s Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson reportedly agrees.

“‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason,” said Lewinson. “With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was rushed into production to capture a contemporary interpretation of a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist and paint a unique picture of what made the headlines for millions of viewers over the summer. It’s still unclear what impact the 2022 trial will have on Depp and Heard’s acting careers or the film franchises they’ve worked with over the years, like Pirates of the Caribbean and Aquaman.