John David Duggar And Abbie Duggar, Courtship And Marriage: The Duggar Couple Who Followed A Different Courting Law John David Duggar is a famous name for anyone who has seen the American reality television show, 19 Kids and Counting.

The viewers of the reality show were first introduced to John David Duggar on the special “14 Kids and Pregnant Again”. John Duggar started courting Abbie Burnett at the age of 28.

The Duggar Couple Who Followed A Different Courting Law

The couple was married in less than a year.

Abbie Burnett is now Abbie Duggar, hails originally from Ada, Oklahoma, and is a nurse.

John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar were friends before they began dating, however the two began to form an intimate relationship in the year the year 2018

in the year Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar the parents of John David Duggar,, were invited to attend the Ada First Baptist Church located in Ada, Oklahoma.

John David Duggar And Abbie Duggar’s Courtship

The couple began courting shortly after having a meeting at the Ada First Baptist Church and became engaged in a short time.

While courting Abbie Duggar John David Duggar has renounced some of the rules of the Duggar family on courting.

Within the Duggar clan, it is not permitted couples to spend the time to themselves and any type of physical contact is forbidden.

The couple is allowed to hold hands or be embraced in a side hug after engagement and they are allowed to kiss each other at the Altar following marriage.

John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar had abided to the more relaxed rules of courtships , in which John stated that they had only minimal intimate interactions like holding hands and hugging prior to wedding.

However, they did not break the rules of getting their first kiss after marriage.

John David Duggar And Abbie Duggar Engagement

John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar tied the knot in less than a year of courtship.

The couple was engaged on the 16th of July in 2018. John David Duggar has previously stated that he’s not looking to continue the courtship for the rest of his life with Abbie Duggar.

He would like to get married. John David Duggar proposed Abbie Duggar at a time when he was in an old airplane hanger at Fredericksburg, Texas.

The viewers from “Counting On” viewed both engagement and courtship as being similar, John Duggar have explained in an TLC film that courtship can be similar to becoming acquainted

with someone who has the potential of marriage, whereas engagement is a commitment to marriage.

John David Duggar And Abbie Duggar’s Wedding

John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar got married in November 3rd, 2018 in the Ada’s First Baptist Church in Ada, Oklahoma.

The reception was held in an air hangar. More than 1000 people were present at the wedding ceremony of John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar.

After a year they announced that they will be having their very first baby the 20th of August 2019. Their first child Grace Annette Duggar on January 7, 2020.

What Is It That Makes John David Duggar And Abbie Duggar Different From Others In Duggar’s Family? Duggar Family?

They both John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar were raised by evangelical Christian families with strict rules.

They were raised within the Institute for Basic Life Principles. Both John and Abbie did homeschooling. However,

Abbie took a more liberal attitude to her religion and also went out to earn her diploma in nursing, something that is something that IBLP does not encourage as IBLP believes that women are servants to children and men.

Abbie is also seen in outfits that look like jeans, which isn’t normal for the Duggar family. She’s also looking to work as a nurse after marriage, something that nobody within the Duggar family has done so far.

It’s clear that Abbie Duggar isn’t looking to live her entire life in the role of a housewife. John and Abbie both John as well as Abbie are seeking out alternatives for Abbie.

John and Abbie are also not at a loss to grow their family. They are spending time with their daughter Grace Annette Duggar.

They aren’t social or media-savvy like the other Duggar family members as well as prefers to keep their private lives hidden from the public eye.