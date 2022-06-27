Joey King Reveals How She Became An Action-Star Royal In The Princess

The message of the film is very empowering. Every man in the story underestimates or wants to control the princess, but she won’t let him. Why did you think it was good news to convey in this format?

It’s a story of the empowerment of a person who is underappreciated like you said and I love that our message is definitely not the part of the story that gets shoved down your throat and in your face. Our message is to have fun watching this film and take away the deeper message that is definitely evident and contained within, but we want you to have fun first and foremost while enjoying that deeper absorb meaning. I love that it’s in this format because it’s a great message, but it also feels like it’s woven into a movie that wants you to appreciate the whirlwind of the world it’s in .

The Princess will begin streaming on Hulu on July 1st.



This interview has been edited for clarity.

