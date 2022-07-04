Jimmy’s Valorous Fight! Release Date & Plot Details

advertisement

After a very long break, Weak Hero Chapter 198 is finally out on the floors. Things return to the same time they started. There was a lot of violence in the series in the last outing. It was seen that Teddy was about to kill Jake Ji. The latter even tried to win the fight in the second round. But then he was beaten again. Without taking up much time, here’s everything you need to know about your next outing.

The following plot takes a look at how Jimmy deals with the seniors who want to beat him up. But things might not go as he planned. It will be interesting to see if the boy gets beat up and wins the battle with the tyrannical seniors.

Weak Hero Chapter 198: What Will Happen Next?

The newcomer will change things at school. The first target the senior picked was Jimmy Bae. He came up to him and asked if he was the infamous Jimmy Bae. Then he asked him to go with him. Although he said there was a lot of violence going on at the school, there is no intention of stopping it. Even the seniors would do the deal by force.

Therefore, Weak Hero Chapter 198 will take a look at what the seniors want from Jimmy Bae. They would all also meet with the other seniors on the terrace. The idea is just to beat him up so the stick of power stays in the seniors’ hands. But there was no way Jimmy would let that happen.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The previous chapter, Weak Hero Chapter 197, started with Teddy coming up to Rowan and asking what he was doing on his phone. He uttered a number of scientific terms that Teddy didn’t understand. The two then talked about Gerard Jin getting the upper hand in the leaderboard. The chapter then cuts to Teddy handing Jin a towel to provide some help. In the next scene, Wolf Keum sat on Jake Ji’s body.

But the man got up in a moment and the fight began again. The action sequence was all bloodshed for Jake Ji. The latter realized that Wolf could keep fighting as long as he wanted. So taking a break was a mistake. The chapter ended with a new senior entering the class and claiming that things were getting very violent at school.

Weak Hero Chapter 198: Release Date

A good action sequence starts right at the next appearance of Weak Hero. Fans have been waiting to see how this team of experts deal with the bullies. So Weak Hero Chapter 198 will be released this week in the next two days. The final release date is July 6th, 2022. All chapters of the Manhwa will only be available on the official Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage pages. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more updates.