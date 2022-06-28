Jim Carrey Would Return For Another Ace Ventura Film Under One Condition

In an interview with E! News, Jim Carrey announced that he would only return to the “Ace Venture” franchise for a threesome if a writer or intrepid filmmaker was involved. “Unless some genius, director or writer comes along with a whole new way of looking at what’s going on, you know. If Chris Nolan came to me and said, ‘I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting…’ maybe I’ll listen,” the actor said.

This is a consistent opinion from Carrey, as the actor made a similar argument as his only condition for a direct sequel to The Mask. As for Ace Ventura, however, it’s no surprise that The Truman Show actor brought Interstellar boss Nolan along for the gig. Eventually, the duo worked closely together in the early 2000s to develop a biopic about Howard Hughes, although plans were ultimately scrapped. Rumors have been circulating since 2019 (via Twitter) that Carrey would be returning as the eponymous pet detective, and things seemed to be moving forward when it was confirmed in 2021 that the film would be written by the writers of “Sonic the Hedgehog” (via IGN). Carrey’s Comments on E! However, news of the threequel came around the same time the Canadian actor announced the sad news that he was thinking of retiring.

Arguably, an author or “genius person” could reinvent the franchise, and for Carrey, that’s important. How He E! News, “After a period of time there isn’t a single cell in your body that is that person, so you end up just imitating what you were doing in the old days and the original inspiration isn’t there anymore.”