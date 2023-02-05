Jessica Lange Ranks Her Favorite American Horror Story Seasons

Constance Langdon, Sister Jude, The Supreme Fiona Goode and Elsa Mars are all larger than life roles, but one sets Lange apart from the rest. In a 2019 interview with Gold Derby, she reflects on her characters and their stories to determine her favorite. Ultimately, she ends up being the best on Asylum, although she has another season that she’s also very proud of.

Lange agrees with the interviewer’s particular classification, adding, “Well, I’ve never seen ‘Apocalypse,’ so I don’t know. ‘Freak Show’ second, ‘Murder House’ third and then ‘Coven’, that was the other season I did fourth. But I agree with you. That’s exactly how I would rate them.” Even fans on Reddit agree with both, emphasizing that “Asylum” is superior, though some still cite “Coven” as their favorite.

Lange agrees that while “Coven” was fun, it needed more thrills. “It’s funny because I was really stunned to get the Emmy for that role that year. But again, the role was very well written. I didn’t particularly like the whole setup and the season and the story we were telling. But I don’t know. It wasn’t my favorite. My absolute favorite, just from experience, was “Freak Show”. Although I think ‘Asylum’ was the better season. But I loved ‘Freak Show’.”