Jesse Eisenberg Thought Claire Danes Was His Soul Mate. Then He Found Out Who She Was

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jesse Eisenberg noted that he first met Claire Danes long before the two shared the screen in Fleishman Is In Trouble. “I probably met her about 15 years ago. She has no memory of it, that’s the impression I usually make on people, but especially in this case,” Eisenberg said in a nebulous delivery.

The actor accompanied his then-girlfriend, now wife, to a fundraiser. “I just got really high because I knew it was going to be boring,” he admitted. “That’s where I got separated from her and I ended up talking to this woman. We went to the same high school and she said she was an actress and she went to Yale. And I was like, ‘My god, that’s kind of the coolest person I’ve ever met in my life. I told her that.” Sharing the interaction with his partner, Eisenberg didn’t bother to hide how impressed he was. “I walked up to my wife and said, ‘Honey, I think I just met my soulmate. I met this amazing woman.’ And I pointed to the woman I wanted as my soul mate, and Anna, my wife, said, ‘That’s Claire Danes, you idiot. Much luck.'”

The Danes’ star power might have been obvious that night, but the feeling wasn’t mutual. “[Claire] I had no memory of the greatest day of my life,” Eisenberg told Fallon. Luckily, Danes seems to value her co-star more now. “I love working with Jesse,” she told the New York Times. “He’s very gifted and very present and deeply, almost pathologically, generous — really, really.”