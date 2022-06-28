Jeremy Renner’s Contribution To The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Is A Weird One

If you’ve watched Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, you might have noticed an interesting musical selection in Episode 4 entitled “Kugelblitz”. The episode contains two moments accompanied by a song that has become something of a pindrop standard: “House of the Rising Sun”.

But the version of the song you hear at the end of the episode isn’t the same version as the one at the beginning, which is the ubiquitous 1964 recording by The Animals. And it’s not even a cover of My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, who helped create the original Umbrella Academy comic series. Polygon reports that the voice you hear is none other than that of Jeremy Renner, whose music career may not be as well known as his acting career but is clearly big enough to feature his singing on a hit Netflix series.

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman spoke to Polygon about the song choices. “I needed a different version of this, and there are a thousand different versions of this song,” Blackman said. “But Jeremy Renners had a really interesting ending; the way he brought out the last part of the song really suited what Viktor (Elliot Page) was doing.”

Now that he’s on the soundtrack, an actual appearance by Renner in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy may be on the cards.