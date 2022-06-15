Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases The Return Of Old Negan On TWD’s New Spin-Off Series

Fans of The Walking Dead may enjoy Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s return to grace over the past few seasons, but don’t expect things to be all sunshine and rainbows once Negan makes his way to the Empire State.

“The end is near,” Morgan wrote in his June 14 Instagram post. “Crazy to think about. Although the stories are supposed to go on. Month and move away from Negan and Maggie belting up in NYC.

Over the last few seasons of The Walking Dead, Negan has flirted with his old Lucille-loving self on several occasions before finally returning to the good-natured side of things. In the season 11 premiere, he left Maggie to die after bragging earlier in the first episode that he murdered her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) in season 7. “I won’t let you drag me through mud, dirt, and slime to put me down like a dog. Just like Glenn was,” Negan told her (via Giant Freakin Robot). So it’s reasonable to assume that moments of brutality and wickedness, as Morgan describes it, will also come out during “Isle of the Dead,” which Morgan previously said would “burn out.” [fans’] damn thoughts.”