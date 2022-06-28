Jason Sudeikis Reveals How Ted Lasso And Coach Beard’s Relationship Mirrors Real Life

In a live panel on Apple TV, the cast of “Ted Lasso” — appropriately hosted by James Lance (who portrays Trent Crimm) — spoke at length about the production. In a move that proves Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt simply put themselves on screen for ‘Ted Lasso’, Sudeikis admitted that, much like their respective characters, much of his knowledge of European football came from Hunt’s brain. “Brass tacks… it’s legitimate as I understood through Brendan the little level of football/soccer that I do,” he said about 14 minutes into the live panel. He also spoke about how he brought Hunt into the project prior to its introduction as a commercial.

Sudeikis went on to discuss how he enjoyed bringing Hunt to events as his plus one — another thing Lasso does with Beard — because, as he put it, “Brendan is self-sufficient yet Midwestern enough to.” best to stand out.” He joked that the only difference between Lasso and Beard’s relationship and his and Hunt’s was that in real life Lasso feared for Beard when he was alone around town, Sudeikis believed that “it’s the city that has to worry”.

Then, as the two slightly argued over the nuances behind Sudeikis’ word, Toheeb Jimoh (who plays Sam Obisanye) spoke up and said, “That’s the way it is on set.” Sometimes it pays to work with your friends.