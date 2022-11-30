James Marsden Discusses The Fortunate Timing Of Filming Both Dead To Me Season 3 And Disenchanted

Cookies help us in providing our services. By using our services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more.

Time has definitely been on Dead to Me star James Marsden’s side over the three decades he’s been in showbiz, considering how he’s managed to find his way since 1993, nearly 80 film- and to take on television roles on IMDb.

Of course, for Marvel fans, Marsden defined the role of the fiery-eyed mutant Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in four “X-Men” films. However, the role of the popular superhero is just one of the many facets of Marsden’s career. He has acted in many genres, with key roles in the films The Notebook (drama), 27 Dresses (comedy), and Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel (action-adventure) as well as the mini-series The Stand (horror ) and series “Westworld” (Sci-Fi).

Marsden has also showcased his talent as a song-and-dance man in musicals, including the hit films Hairspray and Enchanted. Now, 15 years after the latter, the actor has reunited with the fairytale cast for Disenchanted, which arrived the day after the premiere of Netflix’s third and final season, Dead to Me. Not coincidentally, “Dead to Me” and “Disenchanted” had similar production schedules, but thanks to lucky timing, Marsden was able to take part in both projects.