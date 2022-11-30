James Marsden Discusses The Fortunate Timing Of Filming Both Dead To Me Season 3 And Disenchanted
Time has definitely been on Dead to Me star James Marsden’s side over the three decades he’s been in showbiz, considering how he’s managed to find his way since 1993, nearly 80 film- and to take on television roles on IMDb.
Of course, for Marvel fans, Marsden defined the role of the fiery-eyed mutant Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in four “X-Men” films. However, the role of the popular superhero is just one of the many facets of Marsden’s career. He has acted in many genres, with key roles in the films The Notebook (drama), 27 Dresses (comedy), and Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel (action-adventure) as well as the mini-series The Stand (horror ) and series “Westworld” (Sci-Fi).
Marsden has also showcased his talent as a song-and-dance man in musicals, including the hit films Hairspray and Enchanted. Now, 15 years after the latter, the actor has reunited with the fairytale cast for Disenchanted, which arrived the day after the premiere of Netflix’s third and final season, Dead to Me. Not coincidentally, “Dead to Me” and “Disenchanted” had similar production schedules, but thanks to lucky timing, Marsden was able to take part in both projects.
Marsden simultaneously juggled his work on Dead to Me and Disenchanted
In an exclusive interview, James Marsden told Looper that he had long hoped for a return to the fantasy land of Enchanted. When it finally happened with Disney+ In the sequel Disenchanted – in which he reprises his role as Edward, the prince-turned-king of Andalasia opposite Idina Menzel’s Queen Nancy – he also paved the way for his return to Dead to Me for the final season.
“When they said, ‘We actually do this’ [‘Disenchanted’] I was like, ‘There are about three other things that are coming back online for me on a project basis at the same time.’ So, [I had] Juggling things… and “Dead to Me” was one of them,” Marsden said. “It was tricky, but we had to do everything. I was excited. I was excited to put the suit back on and play that character and sing my heart out and this time do a little duet with Idina Menzel. It is great. It’s fun to have the opportunity to play such different characters on the go.”
Disenchanted and Dead to Me made for some big reunions
In addition to the fact that James Marsden was able to film Dead to Me Season 3 and Disenchanted at the same time, the actor was thrilled that Adam Shankman, who previously directed him in Hairspray, would also direct him to the Enchanted sequel.
“It was great. ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Enchanted’ were both filmed in the same year. It was 2006 and both came out [in] 2007. I worked with Adam on Hairspray and then did Enchanted, right [rather] and vice versa. And now I’m back in the Enchanted world working with Adam,” Marsden gushed. “The familiarity in a good, comfortable and safe space there was great. When they said they were doing the sequel I didn’t know if I believed it because they had been talking about it for several years and I got hopeful that we would be back in those costumes. I loved playing this character. It was so much fun.”
Marsden said he had just as much fun working again with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini on Season 3 of Dead to Me, where he reprises his role as Ben Woods, the good identical twin brother to his despicable Season 1 character Steve Forest. In the new season, Marsden can play both Ben and Steve in both flashback and fantasy sequences.
The third and final season of Dead to Me will stream exclusively on Netflix.