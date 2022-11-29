James Gunn Knows How Badly DC Fans Want To See Booster Gold

As Twitter continues to crumble at the seams, James Gunn and many others have jumped onto new social media platform Mastodon. Nevertheless, Gunn still pops up on Twitter to communicate with the masses every now and then. In one particular instance, he addressed fan requests to see Booster Gold join the re-dubbed DCU – the DC Universe, formerly known as the DC Extended Universe. “Booster was the MOST requested character when I asked the people at Mastodon what character they would most like to see on screen. I don’t create stories through public voting, but I still found it fascinating,” Gunn wrote.

Created by artist Dan Jurgens in 1986, Booster Gold has become a standout book among DC readers. The real name Michael Carter, the selfish braggart from the future, has been at the forefront of numerous notable DC stories and even joined the Justice League for a time. However, when most people think of the character, they are reminded of his longtime friendship with Blue Beetle, aka Ted Kord. While it’s unknown if Kord will join the DCU in the future, the Jaime Reyes version of Blue Beetle will be in his own 2023 theatrical adventure. Could we see him and Carter team up later at the movies? Only Gunn and Safran know for sure.

The future for the DC Universe is indeed bright, and for fans of Booster Gold, one can only hope that the future includes him in some form or way.