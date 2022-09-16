James Brooks Had To Apologize For This Simpsons Episode That Has Aged So Poorly

“Blame It on Lisa” is the 13th episode of the 15th season of “The Simpsons”. In it, the family travels to Rio de Janeiro to look for a young Brazilian boy named Ronaldo (voiced by Tress MacNeille) whom Lisa (Yeardley Smith) is sponsoring. In the course of the episode, the family is attacked by violent monkeys in Rio’s favelas, robbed by child gangs and Homer (Dan Castellaneta) kidnapped by taxi drivers. The episode even ends with Bart (Nancy Cartwright) being consumed by an anaconda.

In other words, The Simpsons didn’t travel to Brazil so much as to a country full of negative stereotypes about Brazilians. Brazil also took notice. A 2002 article in the Houston Chronicle cited the claim by Brazilian critics that much of the episode’s portrayal appeared to blend the culture of Brazil with that of the surrounding Spanish-speaking countries (Brazilians speak Portuguese).

Part of it was timing, too. As CBR noted, the Brazilian tourism association Riotur was not happy with how the country was portrayed as a crime-ridden country with many shantytowns. Riotur even threatened a lawsuit against Fox, which was backed by the country’s then-president, Fernando Henrique Cardoso.