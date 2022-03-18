Jacqueline Fernandez, The Former Miss Universe Jacqueline: Career, Personal life, Relationship

When it comes to reaching your dreams, there’s no such thing as a language barrier when you have Jacqueline Fernandez on your side. Sri Lankan actress who began her career as a model and project manager has become one of Bollywood’s top stars.

Jacqueline Fernandez, The Former Miss Universe

It has taken Jacqueline Fernandez only a few years to make her journey from Sri Lanka to Mumbai and

establish a name for herself in an industry where millions desire to be actors. Let’s take a closer look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s illustrious career and the current scandals that have dogged her.

Bio And Early life Of Jacqueline Fernandez

Immigrant Sri Lankan Burgher and Malayasian and Canadian-descent parents gave birth to Jacqueline Fernandez. Elroy Fernandez and Kim Fernandez gave birth to her on August 11, 1985, making her the couple’s youngest child.

Her mother Kim is Malaysian and Canadian, while her father is Sri Lankan. Due to the turmoil in Sri Lanka between the Sinhalese and Tamils, Elroy Fernandez, an immigrant from Sri Lanka, shifted the family’s location from Sri Lanka to Bahrain. Jacques Fernandez has a twin sister and two older brothers.

In Bahrain, Jacqueline Fernandez attended the Sacred Heart School for her elementary education before moving to Australia to attend the University of Sydney. In addition to Berlitz School of Languages and John School of Acting, the actress attended university after graduating. Leo is the zodiac sign of the actresses.

Model Career Of Jacqueline Fernandez

In order to pursue her dream of becoming an actor, Jacqueline Fernandez decided to start a modelling career right after graduating from high school. Jacqueline Fernandez began her career in Sri Lanka as a television reporter and anchor.

This is Fernandez’s first time competing for an international beauty title and she won the 2006 Miss Universe Sri Lanka crown. After being named Miss Universe Sri Lanka, Fernandez was approached by a number of high-profile brands and has appeared in campaigns for several of them.

Entering Bollywood For The First Time

Aladin was Jacqueline Fernandez’s debut Bollywood role and was directed by Sunjoy Goshy. On one of her model projects in India, Fernandez auditioned for the role of the main character’s love interest. Fortunately, the actress was cast in the film and was able to make her film debut.

The picture was poorly received in theatres, and Fernandez’s acting debut was met with mixed reviews from critics. It’s worth noting that Aladdin earned her the IIFA’s Star Debut of the Year-Female award.

Acting alongside Riteish Deshmukh in the film Jane Kahan Se Aaya Hai the next year, she received a terrible reception from audiences and film critics alike.

Fernandez’s acting in her first two films failed to impress the Indian audience, but her performance in Mahesh Bhatt’s flick Murder 2 changed everything.

A critical and financial success in Murder 2 is Fernandez’s first film to receive high accolades. After then, she appeared in a number of films, including Houseful 2, Race 2, and Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Achieve Fame And Fortune In Bollywood

With 2014, Jacqueline Fernandez made her big screen debut in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick, co-starring Salman Khan, after six films in five years. Shaina Mehra, a psychiatrist and the love interest of Salman Khan, was played by Fernandez in the film.

Critics gave the film an average rating, but it was a huge box office hit. As a result of her performance in Kick, Jacqueline Fernandez established herself as one of Bollywood’s most prominent actresses. After her role in Kick, she acted in a slew of other films alongside some of Bollywood’s most well-known actors.

Roy, Bangistan, Brothers, Dishoom, A Gentleman, Judwa 2, Drive, and Mrs. Serial Killer are a few of her financial triumphs and critically praised films. According to Mathew, her first and only Sri Lankan film, was released in 2017.

Attack, Vikrant Rona, and Cirkus are Fernandez’s next projects. In Bachan Pandey, she portrayed the role of Sophie, Akshay Kumar’s love interest, who was the protagonist of the film.

Has Jacqueline Fernandez Ever Appeared On The Big Screen?

In 2015, Jacqueline Fernandez made her Hollywood debut in the British film Definition of Fear, fulfilling a childhood dream of becoming an actor in Hollywood. James Simpson, a British filmmaker, is the film’s director.

A DVD of the film, which had its world premiere at the 4th Delhi International Film Festival, was released on the 30th of January, 2018. Fernandez was unable to make a name for herself in Hollywood due to the failure of the picture.

A Money-laundering Investigation And Controversies

A money laundering case involving Jacqueline Fernandez has lately made headlines in the media. The Enforcement Directorate quizzed Jacqueline Fernandez on a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar worth $200 million.

After it was claimed that Jacqueline dated Chandrasekhar and a photo of Sukesh kissing Jacqueline on the cheek was widely circulated, Fernandez became a focus of the investigation. Claims that she had dated the conman have been refuted by the actress.

Relationships Between Men And Women

Jacqueline has had a long history of dating prominent people, including crown princes and actors. After dating the crown prince of Bahrain, Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa, before entering Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez decided to focus more on her career.

Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez started dating after Fernandez featured in Sajid Khan’s Housefull as a cameo part. When Jacqueline Fernadez and Sidharth Malhotra appeared together in the film A Gentlemen, rumours began to circulate that they were dating.

However, neither actor has ever verified the claims. Fernandez was linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the past, although she has refuted the reports about her relationship with him.

The Net Worth Of Jacqueline Fernandez

The estimated net worth of Jacqueline Fernandez is $10 million. Acting is her principal source of income.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Body Has A Number Of Distinct Characteristics.

At 1.70 m tall, Jacqueline Fernandez has a weight of 56 kg. Fernandez has black hair and dark brown eyes. A 34-27-35-inch measurement is recorded for each of the actors.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Presence On Social Networking Sites

When it comes to social media, Jacqueline Fernandez is no different than any other actress of her generation. Fernandez has an Instagram following of 58.9 million people and a Twitter following of 15.6 million people. Almost a million people are following her on YouTube.