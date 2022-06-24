It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Pilot Was Insanely Cheap To Produce

“It’s Always Sunny” began as a series of short films that the three main actors wanted to make in order to get more work. Over time, they found that the shorts worked better as a potential TV show, so they bought them from various channels and the rest is TV history.

When the show tapped, it was getting a budget of roughly $400,000 per episode, which is still well below what most shows were getting at the time (via The Los Angeles Times). However, when the guys shot it alone, they only had anywhere from $80 to $200 to shoot the pilot, most of which went for the tape to the camera (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The pilot they filmed eventually became the Season 1 episode, “Charlie Has Cancer,” with a few notable differences, including that in the original pilot, Dennis goes to Charlie’s place to get some sugar, whereas in the actual episode, Dennis goes to Charlie’s place to get some sugar want a basketball. Also, the original pilot had the three of them working as actors in Los Angeles, but that was changed in the actual show to the fact that they owned a bar in Philadelphia. At the time, the show was also called It’s Always Sunny on TV.

They took their hand-rolled pilot to various networks, where FX eventually picked it up.