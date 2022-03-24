It’s Almost Here! Jin Kazama Will Star In Netflix’s “TEKKEN: BLOODLINE” Anime

The Tekken series’ protagonist, Jin Kazama, will make his Netflix debut. A flood of Tekken-inspired games followed the 1994 release of the original.

It’s Almost Here! Jin Kazama Will Star In Netflix’s

Tekken fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the anime’s first season. Additionally, the film’s makers have released a trailer that provides a quick summary of the storey.

Over 53.3 million copies were sold, setting a new record. It has been the topic of several films and cartoons since its debut.

The initial anime adaptation of the video game was out in 1998, followed by a live-action version in 2009 and an animated feature film based on the game in 2011. It was the most recent version of the game when Tekken 7 was released in 2015.

‘OFFICIAL’

The King of Iron Fist Tournament, which culminates in a final clash, is the focus of this first animated series based on the 3D fighting game TEKKEN.

A one-and-a-half-minute teaser trailer was released in response to the tweet. According to a tweet, TEKKEN: BLOODLINE will premiere on Netflix in 2022, indicating that it will air this year.

Theories About The Storyline

The trailer was a huge hit with fans throughout the world. Jin Kazama’s mother, Jun Kazama, trained him martial arts for self-defense. Jin has lost his mother as a result of the horrible Ogre’s brutal murder of his mother.

A vengeful Jin vows to take part in the King of Iron Fist Tournament. For Jin, winning the global tournament means gaining control over his own fate. After Jin’s grandfather is revealed to be the story’s antagonist, the audience knows what to expect.

First visible in the trailer were Ogre, Heihachi Mishima, Paul Phoenix, Leroy Smith, and Heihachi Mishima. Cast and crew members are likely to be revealed soon, however no official announcement has been made.

Date Of The Film’s Release Announcement

It’s unfortunate that there hasn’t been any formal news on the release date. The series will be accessible on Netflix worldwide in 2022, as stated on Twitter.

As a result, Netflix subscribers won’t have to wait long to watch the show. There is no doubt that this year’s release date has been set, even if it falls at the end of 2015.

