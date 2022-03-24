It’s A Big Announcement!!! As Of This Writing, Summer 2022 Has Been Confirmed As The Release Date For Crunchyroll’s Orient Part 2: The Battle Of Awaji Island

According to reports, Orient will return for a second season soon after the first one wraps up. As to the show’s official release date announcement, the second season of Orient will air in July 2022.

It’s A Big Announcement!!! As Of This Writing, Summer 2022 Has Been Confirmed

Due to an earthquake, the season one finale had to be postponed until the second half of the season. As soon as the second season was revealed, fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Countless viewers are eagerly anticipating the arrival of The Orient’s second season and keeping tabs on the latest developments. In the following sections, Orient’s upcoming season will be thoroughly analysed.

Orient Season 2 Was Announced Quickly After The Finale

The series’ last episode was ultimately broadcast on Japanese television after a week of waiting. Soon after the series’ final episode aired, a second season was teased online.

Production on Season 2 had already begun, according to the show’s website.

Many fans were anticipating the second season’s debut because of the success of the first one. First-season success has prompted Musashi and his team to begin work on the second season.

Overview Of Episodes In Orient Season 2

To give you an idea of how popular Shinobu Ohtaka’s manga series is, it is still being published to this day. Chapters 18 through 42 of the Daito Mine Arc manga are planned for Orient’s next episode.

121 chapters are found in each of the manga’s 14 volumes, which are available in Japan. On Awaji Island and chapter 43, this season’s storey focuses.

Orient Part 2: The Battle Of Awaji Island Set For Summer 2022

Officially, the second season of Orient will premiere in July of 2022.

The “Orient Season” episode “The Battle of Awaji Island” is expected to premiere this summer to much fanfare. To keep the release date a secret, the programmers keep it a tightly guarded secret.

One of those Wednesdays had been mistakenly supposed to be the date by a few of fans. In 2021, word of an anime adaptation for the next decade delighted manga enthusiasts.

Since they began airing anime in January of 2021, this has been ongoing. As soon as the first season had been a success, it seemed certain that the second would follow suit.

We can only pray for a trouble-free journey to Crunchyroll’s second Asian location in light of this.

READ MORE: