Isn’t It Too Soon To Begin Season 2? ‘Kotaro Lives Alone’ Has Already Endeared Itself To Admirers

The movie is, to put it bluntly, an exhilarating ride. There’s just one thing we can do now: pray that Netflix will remain committed to creating a season 2. Japanese manga series by Mami Tsumura that debuted on Netflix as an original light comedy series in anime form.

Kotaro Lives Alone’ Has Already Endeared Itself To Admirers

Four-year-old Japanese boy Kotaro Sato moved into in the Shimizu Apartments in order to set up a new plot arc. You can’t help not notice him when you see him with his little plastic sword wrapped around his waist! As a result, the boy represented is more intelligent than he appears to be.

As he waits for his parents to come, the determined child unintentionally affects everyone around him.

Season 2’s Possibly Dated Release

In March 2022, Netflix streamed the Liden Films anime series, which had previously aired on Japanese television network TV Asahi for a 10-episode run in 2021. A week has elapsed since the first season’s premiere, so it’s too early to speculate about the second.

It could take weeks or even months to renew a series, depending on how involved it is. After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from reviewers and fans alike, the series’ future looks bright.

Only the first four volumes of the manga are included in the Netflix original, despite the fact that there are eight total.

Thus, a television series of up to four more instalments might be developed. In five countries, it was one of the top 10 most watched Netflix shows.

Is There Anything Exciting Coming Up For Season 2?

The storey of how the 4-year-old ended up living on her own was well-known among her legion of admirers. A lack of attention from his parents as a child left Kotaro traumatised. A four-year-old can do anything, and we’ve all seen what he can do when he’s hungry.

As time passes, Karino grows closer to Kotaro as the only person who is present for the boy. However, Kotaro is completely unaware of the fact that his mother has passed away.

As an alcoholic and aggressive father, Father Kotaro had no relationship with his son, Kotaro. Karino, Kotaro’s neighbour, is the only one who can get to him now.

How long Will Fans Have To Wait Until The Second Season Premieres?

Despite the ease with which it is assumed, false hope simply serves to worsen the situation. Assuming that it has already begun production, the second season is expected to be available for transmission in late 2014 or early 2015.

