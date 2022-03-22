Is This A Fact? Is There A Chance For A Fourth Season Of Blue Exorcist?

In 2017, Blue Exorcist fans began their wait. It’s the year 2022, and the only reason people were willing to wait this long for season three was the five-year gap that separated the first and second seasons. There’s no denying that season three of the manga will be released at some point soon.

Is There A Chance For A Fourth Season Of Blue Exorcist?

Is there a chance for a third season? What occurred following the first and second seasons? When will the third and final season be released? Why not have a look?

In Japan, there have been 27 volumes of the manga series to far. Yukio’s brother, Yukio, is the subject of a spin-off series that ends on April 3, 2020.

In July 2021, the latest volume of the series was published in Japan by the author. The fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the next instalment from the author. However, Kazue has lately put an 8-month hold on the series until April 2022 because she is concentrating on other projects.

What was the global profit from Blu-ray and manga sales? The number of Blu-ray discs sold has swung dramatically.

In season one, 12,700 copies were sold, however in season two, only 2,200 copies each disc were sold. It took just six years for the company to lose 80 percent of its sales.

Volumes 26 and 27 each sold 230,000 copies of the manga. Manga sales in the marketplace are largely undifferentiated.

But volume 10 of the Blue Exorcist series previously sold more than 730,000 copies. Compared to this, viewers and readers have lost interest.

While the series is just half-done, the author stated in an interview that the large gaps are undermining its consistency. In the absence of any official word from its authors, supporters are left perplexed.

In 2009, the Blue Exorcist manga series was released and quickly became a hit. Kazue Kato is the artist and author behind this dystopian fantasy series. Rin Okumura, the story’s protagonist, is a teenage girl.

The adolescent and his identical twin brother, Yukio, are shocked to learn that they are demon children, the product of a human mother and father. After Satan assassinated their guardian, Shiro Fujimoto, Rin has acquired Satan’s power and enrols in True Cross Academy (an exorcist cram school).

The author made the announcement at a press conference in 2016 “It’s possible that there are four more arcs left. I have a general idea of how the storey will conclude, but I’m still working out the kinks.

When it comes to a few things, I’m unsure about what to do next.” In May 2022, the manga’s release date was revealed, although it’s not clear if the anime would be published at that time.

Read More: