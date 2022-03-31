Is Pippa Wetzell Pregnant, Who is Pippa Wetzells Husband?

Who is Pippa Wetzell?

Pippa Wetzell is a well-known journalist and television personality. She is 44 years old and one of the most prominent figures in entertainment. Pippa started her career at TVNZ in the late 1990s, working the graveyard shift at the 1 News order desks. Rising through the ranks, she reported and produced for Breakfast, Business and Midday before spending five years as a reporter for 1 News in Wellington and Auckland. From 2007 to 2010 she co-hosted Breakfast with Paul Henry. She joined Fair Go in 2011 and has enjoyed working with a dedicated team on the iconic show. With 80 million dollars she is one of the richest New Zealand TV presenters.

Is Pippa Wetzell pregnant?

Pippa is married to Torrin Crowther, he is Pippa’s husband but recognize they have hit the sweet spot of parenthood with their three children She is not pregnant as of 2022. Pippa and her parents are incredibly close. Pippa recently decided to become a full-time ambassador for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, partly due to her father’s commitment to the organization. Pippa Wetzell and her mother Carol have always found time to be the most precious thing they can do for each other. Both Carol and Pippa, mother and daughter, have busy schedules. Pippa describes the closeness of her entire family. According to her, they have formed some pleasant rituals. For example, she takes an annual girls trip to Australia with her mother and sisters.

Pippa Wetzell Bio

details specification Surname Pippa Wetzell date of birth January 26, 1977 place of birth New Zealand age 45 job TV presenter and journalist husband Torrin Crowther children Brodie Crowther, Taj Crowther and Cameron Crowther

Pippa Wetzell Age

Pippa Wetzell was born on January 26, 1977 in New Zealand. She will be 45 years old in 2022. Her father, Clem Wetzell, and mother, Carol Wetzell, gave birth to this radiant beauty. By the time Pippa was 14, her parents had separated. Carol was a single mother raising Pippa, Anya and Kylie. After divorcing her father, Clem Wetzell, when the girls were young, Carol combined raising the children with running a singles club.

Pippa Wetzell’s professional career

Pippa Wetzell is a well-known television writer working for TVNZ in New Zealand. TV New Zealand hired her in 1998 to work in the daily duties department. Before announcing news for the show, she began her career as a lesser-known greeter and welcomeman on TV ONE’s Breakfast show. Pippa was also a correspondent for ONE News from 2001 to 2003 before returning to Breakfast to replace Kay Gregory. Pippa Wetzell is a well-known New Zealand television journalist working for TVNZ 1. Television New Zealand hired her in 1998 for nightly assignment editing. She then worked as a junior meet-and-greet assistant on TV ONE’s breakfast show Breakfast before reporting for the show as a news reporter.

Pippa Wetzell Net Worth

Pippa Wetzell’s net worth is unknown. However, it is believed to be worth up to a million dollars. While working as a professional TV presenter, she was able to make money. However, her actual salary and income have not been released, and her net worth is also under review.

Pippa Wetzell’s Instagram account has been inactive for some time. However, @PippaWetzell is her Twitter handle, and she currently has 1,305 followers and just six tweets.

Disclaimer: The above information is for general information purposes only. All information on the website is provided in good faith, however we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of any information on the website.