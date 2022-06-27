Is Overwatch 2 Cross-Platform?

Blizzard has already confirmed that Overwatch 2 will feature cross-play and be cross-platform at launch, according to a BusinessWire press release. This means players can play Overwatch on any console or PC they own and use the same cosmetics everywhere – even queue up with friends from any system running Overwatch 2.

This is especially good because of the new free-to-play model that Overwatch 2 will have. A Battle Pass allows players to progress no matter what system they bought it on or what they play. Losing cosmetics is one thing, but losing valuable Battle Pass progress because you’re playing on a different system would be devastating.

This will also open up the game to Nintendo Switch players who have no other way of playing the game. Starting October 4th, you can play with any Overwatch player, regardless of their system.