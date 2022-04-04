Is Nikki Grahame Dead? What Was Nikki Grahame Cause Of Death?

Who is Nikki Grahame?

Nicola Rachele-Beth “Nikki” Grahame, better known as Nikki Grahame, is an English model and television personality. She was a contestant on the seventh season of Big Brother UK. She placed fifth at the end of the season and starred on her reality show Princess Nikki. In 2015, she placed second on Ultimate Big Brother. She has struggled with anorexia nervosa all her life and has written books about it.

birth date April 28, 1982

Is Nikki Grahame dead?

Yes, she is no longer alive. After a long battle with a serious eating disorder, the former Big Brother contestant has dropped out died on April 9th, 2021, aged 38. An investigation into the hospital where TV star Nikki Grahame was discharged the day before she died has apparently confirmed that she died of anorexia. The information below provides details of her death and the causes of her death.

What Was Nikki Grahame’s Cause of Death?

Nikki Graham suffered anorexia for most of her life. Her anorexia left her with a flat chest, so the NHS gave her breast implants when she was 18. Her implants also underwent revision surgery. She confirmed in 2011 that she had relapsed and was suffering from anorexia again. She then entered her eleventh institution. She was dissected in 2012 for an overdose.

Is Big Brother’s Nikki Grahame Dead?

Her family announced in March 2021 that she had relapsed and that she “constantly feels weak and struggles day in and day out.” Her relatives started a GoFundMe campaign to help her pay for her private care. The result raised £60,000 towards her treatment. Nikki was admitted to Dorset County Hospital on March 24, where she was diagnosed. Unfortunately, she was found dead in her apartment the next day. She died as a result of her diagnosis.

Nikki Grahame’s net worth

Nikki Grahame, a former Big Brother roommate, is said to have left an estate that is more than worth £300,000. Thanks to recently released documents, the details of the late stars are finally being revealed. According to the records, Grahame’s mother, Susan Grahame, was appointed executor, with a gross estate value of £327,237. The amount given as net worth was £322,706. Grahame had battled with anorexia for years before finding fame after starring in Big Brother in 2006. Grahame had worked with Anorexia for years before finding fame after starring in Big Brother in 2006.

