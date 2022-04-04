Is Lena Zavaroni Still Alive? Check Lena Zavaroni Biography, Birthday, Songs, Albums

Is Lena Zavaroni still alive?

Lena Zavaroni was a Scottish singer and television presenter. She was born in November 1963. Lena Zavaroni has been on medication and electrotherapy to overcome her depression. She asked the doctors to operate on her and end her depression and anorexia. In September 1999 she was admitted to the University Hospital of Wales for psychosurgical operation. After the operation she was fine, cheerful and on the phone. However, just three weeks after the operation, she contracted pneumonia and began to lose weight drastically. She died of pneumonia on October 1.

In 1974, Lena Zavaroni appeared on Opportunity Knocks hosted by Hughie Green and won the show for a record-breaking 5 weeks. She followed that with the album Ma! (He looks at me). At 10 years and 146 days, she is the youngest person to ever have an album in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/XUfVUoggIv — Steve W (@The_70s_Guy1) April 1, 2022

Lena Zavaroni was a Scottish singer and was the youngest person in history whose album made the top ten in the UK Singles Chart. She acted in her own television series, had numerous guest appearances and was on stage. When she was thirteen she began suffering from anorexia nervosa and was diagnosed with clinical depression. She died in October 1999 at the age of 35.

details specifications age 36 years old star sign Scorpio Born Nov. 4, 1963 date of birth November 4th place of birth Greenock, United Kingdom date of death October 1, 1999 dead place Cardiff, United Kingdom husband Peter Wiltshire (born 1989–1991) Net worth in 2021 $1 million – $5 million

Lena Zavaroni was born on November 4, 1963 in Greenock, Renfrewshire. She grew up in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute. Her father Victor played the guitar and her mother sang. The couple owned a fish and chip shop together. Lena Zavaroni started singing at the age of two and was discovered by Tommy Scott in 1973. Dorothy Solomon became her manager.

The following is Lena Zavaroni’s singles list:

year title album 1974 “Ma! (he makes eyes at me)” Mummy! (he looks at me) 1974 “(You Have) Personality” Non-album single 1975 “You’re breaking my heart” Non-album single 1975 “music music music” If my friends could see me now 1975 “Smile” Non-album single 1976 “Some of These Days” Non-album single 1977 “air love” Introduction by Lena Zavaroni 1978 “I should have listened to Mom” Songs are such good things 1979 “Somewhere South of Macon” Non-album single 1980 “Jump Down Jimmy” Non-album single 1980 “Will he kiss me tonight?” Non-album single 1981 “Roses and Rainbows” Non-album single 1982 “Hold on tight!” Hold on, it’s Lena

The following is the list of Lena Zavaroni’s albums:

no Surname 1 Mummy! (he looks at me) 2 If my friends could see me now 3 The Lena Zavaroni Collection 4 Lena Zavaroni in South Africa 5 Introduction by Lena Zavaroni 6 Songs are such good things 7 Lena Zavaroni and her music 8th Hold on, it’s Lena

