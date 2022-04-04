Entertainment

Is Lena Zavaroni Still Alive? Check Lena Zavaroni Biography, Birthday, Songs, Albums

Is Lena Zavaroni still alive?

Lena Zavaroni was a Scottish singer and television presenter. She was born in November 1963. Lena Zavaroni has been on medication and electrotherapy to overcome her depression. She asked the doctors to operate on her and end her depression and anorexia. In September 1999 she was admitted to the University Hospital of Wales for psychosurgical operation. After the operation she was fine, cheerful and on the phone. However, just three weeks after the operation, she contracted pneumonia and began to lose weight drastically. She died of pneumonia on October 1.

Lena Zavaroni biography

Lena Zavaroni was a Scottish singer and was the youngest person in history whose album made the top ten in the UK Singles Chart. She acted in her own television series, had numerous guest appearances and was on stage. When she was thirteen she began suffering from anorexia nervosa and was diagnosed with clinical depression. She died in October 1999 at the age of 35.

details specifications
age 36 years old
star sign Scorpio
Born Nov. 4, 1963
date of birth November 4th
place of birth Greenock, United Kingdom
date of death October 1, 1999
dead place Cardiff, United Kingdom
husband Peter Wiltshire (born 1989–1991)
Net worth in 2021 $1 million – $5 million

Lena Zavaroni birthday

Lena Zavaroni was born on November 4, 1963 in Greenock, Renfrewshire. She grew up in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute. Her father Victor played the guitar and her mother sang. The couple owned a fish and chip shop together. Lena Zavaroni started singing at the age of two and was discovered by Tommy Scott in 1973. Dorothy Solomon became her manager.

Lena Zavaroni songs

The following is Lena Zavaroni’s singles list:

year

title

album
1974 “Ma! (he makes eyes at me)” Mummy! (he looks at me)
1974 “(You Have) Personality” Non-album single
1975 “You’re breaking my heart” Non-album single
1975 “music music music” If my friends could see me now
1975 “Smile” Non-album single
1976 “Some of These Days” Non-album single
1977 “air love” Introduction by Lena Zavaroni
1978 “I should have listened to Mom” Songs are such good things
1979 “Somewhere South of Macon” Non-album single
1980 “Jump Down Jimmy” Non-album single
1980 “Will he kiss me tonight?” Non-album single
1981 “Roses and Rainbows” Non-album single
1982 “Hold on tight!” Hold on, it’s Lena

Lena Zavaroni albums

The following is the list of Lena Zavaroni’s albums:

no Surname
1 Mummy! (he looks at me)
2 If my friends could see me now
3 The Lena Zavaroni Collection
4 Lena Zavaroni in South Africa
5 Introduction by Lena Zavaroni
6 Songs are such good things
7 Lena Zavaroni and her music
8th Hold on, it’s Lena

