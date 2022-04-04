Is Kayla Nicole TV Pregnant: Who is Kayla Nicole and Is She Pregnant Again?

Kaya Nicole

The famous Kayla Nicole Jones is a YouTube comedian best known for her channel Nicole Tv. Her hilarious beauty tips, sketches, and vlogs have amassed over 5 million subscribers. Her Facebook account also has a sizeable following. Although her YouTube channel was launched in 2014, her first video “If someone has an ugly child” was not released until January 2015.

Kayla Nicole TV Biography

SPECIFICATIONS DETAILS Surname Kayla Nicole Jones birth date May 26, 2001 age 20 place of birth Montgomery, Alabama, USA nationality American ethnicity African American/ West Indian origin job Journalist, on-air presenter, advertising model and social media personality Known for Partner of the NFL star – Travis Kelce net worth 1 million dollars

Kayla Nicole’s career

Nicole TV started her career as a social media influencer and YouTuber. In 2014 she set up her YouTube channel and released her first video in 2015 entitled When Someone Has an Ugly Baby.

Is Kayla Nicole TV Pregnant?

On October 15, the 19-year-old social media star took to Instagram to share a series of stories that showcased her gorgeous baby bump. In one of those stories, she mentioned that she would complete her seventh month of pregnancy next week. Also earlier this year, Kayla Nicole made it public that she was engaged with an Instagram post. Luhkye also posted a video of himself feasting on his gorgeous fiancé after the couple got engaged, writing in the caption, “I want to take this moment to pay tribute to my rider.” She’s the most honest member of my staff. She’s helping me be a better man, and I’ll go to war for you, honey.” Kayla has always kept her life a secret.

Height and weight of Kayla Nicole

height 5’8′ Weight 55kg

Kayla Nicole’s net worth

Kayla had started her career as a social media influencer and YouTuber. Nicole TV has a net worth of $1 million as of 2022. Her YouTube business and other paid collaborations and sponsorships on her social media profiles are her main sources of income.

