Is Jiwoo Losing This Time? Release Date & Plot Details

Eleceed Chapter 200 will revolve around one more match. Jiwoo and Kayden recently had a falling out with the headmaster, who was eagerly awaiting Kayden’s offspring. They wanted to take care of her as quickly as possible before things got out of hand. Meanwhile, Jiwoo had a match with Glant and he won it without much ado. However, things soon got drastic.

Now in the 200th chapter, Jiwoo will work on his skills. He will prepare for another game and try to work on his weaknesses. Meanwhile, everyone in the academy will be afraid of him and won’t want to fight with him. Here’s everything you need to know about Eleceed’s next appearance.

Eleceed Chapter 200: What will happen next?

Just like Glant, Jiwoo is injured. He has broken bones and internal injuries, which he always avoids. But his cat asked him to lie down so he could heal him. Soon after, the director came to see Jiwoo. She seemed amazed at his achievement and handed him an envelope with pictures of some cats. You will be surprised and Kayden will burn these pictures. Meanwhile, Jiwoo challenges another top rank to a fight.

It will be a challenge for the councilman to match Jiwoo to this person. However, the Council President will let it go and try to prevent Jiwoo from making a request. But Jiwoo will visit the VP and tell him everything. He will make it clear that he wants to become the front runner of this academy by defeating people with great powers. So the Deputy Headmaster will order the Council President to set up a match between Jiwoo and his opponent.

A short summary!

Previously, Glant appeared in the hospital bed in Eleceed Chapter 199. His older brother told him that he woke up after an hour. So he asked him if he lost the match. He answered yes and scolded him for his behavior. He mentioned that his loss left a void in their family. But Glant made it clear that he used all his strength to defeat Jiwoo and had no regrets. But he wondered how Jiwoo defeated him as he used all his powers to repel his attack. By now, everyone in the academy seemed surprised at Jiwoo’s strength.

One of the students mentioned that at first he thought Duke lost because he underestimated Jiwoo. He went on to discuss the possibilities that led to Duke’s defeat. But now, after watching Jiwoo defeat Glant and the surrounding area, it became clear that he was a powerful opponent. You had to be careful. Later, the head of the school board came and told her to stay away from Jiwoo. She asked her not to request a match with him. Meanwhile, Kayden and Jiwoo talked about his weakness and how to overcome it.

Eleceed does not follow a consistent release date pattern. However, the new chapters will be released within 6-8 days. With that in mind, we can expect Eleceed Chapter 200 to be released on June 30, 2022. It will finally reveal Jiwoo’s next step. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.