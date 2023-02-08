Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 4 Episode 17: Investigations! Release Date

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 4 Episode 17 is consistent with a definitive release date. The last time fans saw this, there had been three murders in the lower part of the dungeon. Upon investigation, they discover that only two of them were murdered by poison. And after that, the third person killed himself. The reason for this suicide was not clear. This is intended to be the core story of the next episode. Without taking up much of your time, here is everything you need to know about the new episode.

In the following plot further investigations take place. Many fighters are puzzled by the mysterious disappearance from history. But there could still be strong signs that her life is in danger.

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 4 Episode 17: What Will Happen Next?

The title and plot details of the new episode are not yet known. The new episode will start with some interesting conversations. Ryuu Lion and Bell Cranel’s adventure continues in DanMachi Episode 17 as well. Now that they have seen players being poisoned and killed, they will find all the dangers in the area. Moving with vigilance is one of the ways to advance this time.

Summary of the previous episode!

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 4 Episode 16 was titled “Welf Crozzo (Shikou.)”. The episode began with Ryuu Lion and Bell Cranel looking at the bodies of three players in front of them. You were on a lower floor. So the danger was quite real ahead of them. All their resources were intact and nobody came to steal these items. The rings of suspicion rang immediately. Ryuu quickly understood that only medicines were stolen from these three.

The only logical conclusion was that they had been administered poison. But only two of them had taken the poison. The last human died by wish. The last act of the episode was about Welf still trying to make a good attack with his sword.

The only thing fans can be sure of this week is the release date of the new episode. That's right, there's no break in publishing this one. Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 4 Episode 17 will be released on February 9th, 2023. All episodes of the anime will only be available on Crunchyroll official sites.