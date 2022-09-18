Is Ice Road Truckers Staged?

“Ice Road Truckers” has had only three female drivers over its eleven seasons, with only fan favorite Lisa Kelly lasting more than one season. Maya Sieber, one of the two other women who took part on the show, addressed concerns in a 2011 interview with TruckerNews that some of the show’s dangerous sequences were scripted. She said that Ice Road Truckers was “definitely not staged.” As one of the very few drivers to come onto the show without much prior ice road experience, Sieber recalled believing the job could be a lot easier would become than he actually was. She continued that “you can’t really capture how crazy it is on TV,” implying that the stunts caught on camera represented only a fraction of the dangers Ice- road truckers are used to.

While the show’s adrenaline pumping moments aren’t staged and captured in real time, the same cannot be said of the truckers’ personalities. In a Huliq interview, Rick Yemm, who was on Ice Road Truckers through Season 6, claimed that having to stick to the character archetypes pushed by the network is quite frustrating. “We’re put into these character roles and there’s nothing we can do about it (…) I’m being brazen, I’m not always the most politically correct person and all that stuff. But that’s not me. That’s a little part of me they’re exploiting.” He further claimed that this was done to most cast members, including Hugh Rowland, a show staple who appeared in eight seasons of Ice Road Truckers. According to Yemm, he refused Rowland refused to watch the show as a result of this manipulation by the producer.