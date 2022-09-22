Is Guy Lockard Really Leaving Chicago Med After The Season 8 Premiere?

Prior to Episode 1 of Chicago Med Season 8, there were no rumors of Guy Lockard leaving the show. NBC confirmed the actor would be back for Season 8, but we’re finding out that doesn’t mean it would be for the entire season. According to Variety, Lockard is officially leaving Chicago Med. Speaking to the outlet, co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov revealed that Dr. Scott’s Arc was filmed in the series. “We love Guy,” they said. “He did a great job and was wonderful to work with. But the cornerstone of his character was a doctor who was a cop and couldn’t escape his past – that’s made very clear in the premiere episode. So once we really got that sorted, we felt like we really had his arc covered, but Guy is so good and such a wonderful character that we’d love to bring him back in the future.

Frolov and Schneider also said characters often go and come back, so who knows where this might lead. At the time of this writing, Lockard has not commented on his departure from the series. Variety also confirmed that Sarah Rafferty, who is Dr. Pamela Blake is also out for the rest of the foreseeable future, but she will be mentioned.