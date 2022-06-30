Is Genos Dead In One Punch Man Manga? What Will Happen Now?

advertisement

Is Geno dead?: All Internets, if there is one question that prevails right now, it is Genos. It’s pretty undeniable that the one-punch man manga is currently dealing with the most fiery arc in history. Before all of the events leading up to this, Garou was fixated on proving that he wasn’t a hero and wanted to be an absolute evil. But it wasn’t until after meeting Saitama that he realized his powers were nowhere near what he was thinking of.

As the fight between Garou and Saitama progressed, we see in One Punch Man Chapter 166 that Genos eventually lost his life. Is Genos really dead? Has Saitama lost one of his closest friends? What impact will this have? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What happened in One Punch Man Chapter 166?

A lot had happened in One Punch Man Chapter 166 from start to finish. The Chapter began with Garou pushing the limits of his power. He also considered pushing Saitama’s patience to the limit so that he would put up a tough fight against him. But Blast needed to appear in the story and knew it was almost like a battle between gods. If neither Garou nor Saitama made the conscious decision to quit, it would result in the ultimate destruction of Earth.

Is Genos dead: And so, Blast had a conversation with Garou and explained to him that he didn’t understand the level of power that God had given him. Therefore, Blast Garou offered to join him in a separate dimension created specifically for powerful beings like these. However, Garou was skeptical of the offer and disagreed with what he said. That was when Genos came back.

When he saw his master fighting the monster of Garou, he thought to tell him about Saitama’s powers. That was when Garou snapped in anger. The chapter ended with Garou punching Genos straight in the heart.

Is Geno dead?

As soon as this chapter came out, the internet was filled with questions about whether Genos was really dead. Fans would be sad to find out that Genos is actually dead in One Punch Man. Garou would always be the man who killed Saitama’s apprentice. The only thing this loss of history has done affects Saitama. Throughout the fight, the hero did not think about putting much effort into the fight, believing that it was not worth it.

However, knowing that he has lost one of the closest acquaintances of his life, Saitama may never see his friend again. Thus, he will eventually unleash all his power on Garou. And now One Punch Man Chapter 167 will start the best part of the fight between Garou and Saitama.

In the last part of the chapter we will see how this fight is translated. And above all, the effect on the common people would be seen in the outing that followed.