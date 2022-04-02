Is Chris Dailey Married, Biography, Husband, Age, Height, Net Worth And More
Who is Chris Dailey?
Chris Dailey is a well-known American basketball coach who serves as an associate head coach at the University of Connecticut. From 1978 to 1982, Dailey attended Rutgers University and played basketball. Chris earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in 1982. Dailey is considered the best head coach of the tournament as no one has a better record than her. Chris is also one of the University of Connecticut’s most experienced recruiters.
Chris Dailey Biography
|details
|specification
|First name
|Chris
|Surname
|ChrisDaily
|Full family name
|ChrisDaily
|Born
|September 7, 1959
|date of birth
|7th of September
|age
|63 years old
|place of birth
|New Brunswick, NJ
|Nationality (country
|American
|star sign
|Twins
|Popular as
|Women’s basketball coach
|job
|Women’s Basketball Coach/Coach
|net worth
|$1 million – $5 million
Is married to Chris Dailey
Christine Dailey was born on September 7, 1959 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She has two brothers, Edward and Michael, and a sister, Diane, and was born to Mary and Robert. Chris has no children and has never been married, although she has influenced the lives of many young women. Before going to college, Dailey lived with her family in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Chris was an assistant coach at Rutgers University from 1983-1985.
Chris DailyAge
Christopher Dailey is an American citizen of Caucasian background. Chris Dailey’s biography and career can be found on Wikipedia where admirers can learn more about her. Also, in 2018, Chris Dailey’s name was inducted into the Knoxville Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Chris Dailey will be 63 years old in 2022.
Chris Dailey Networth
Chris Dailey earned $250,035, and the University of Connecticut was accused of underpaying female staff. Dailey’s salary is expected to be $268,848 in 2020. The university promised to review and update its outdated compensation procedures to fix the pay gap. Her net worth will range from $1 million to $5 million.
