Is Blink 182 Still Together? Are Blink 182 Still Together?

Is Blink 182 still together?

Blink 182 is considered to be one of the best pop groups that has delivered the best music to date. They were very popular for their inspirational songs and lyrics, which mostly focus on relationships, adult struggles, failures and more. Because their songs appealed to young adults, they had a very strong following. Aside from their successful music careers, they had their own struggles. The band lost and took on new members. With their hectic schedules, the members never had time for themselves. They slowly started to break away from the band and wanted to spend time on their own. They had decided to spill multiple times but they made sure to come back for their loyal fans. In 2011, former band member Tom said: “The reason the band broke up was really stupid in the first place, it’s not like anybody was having sex with each other’s wives, although that should have happened, because we hated us so much.” Blink 182 had to split up and return in 2005 for the release of their new studio album. Tom continued: “The band got so big that the machine that runs the band took over. We were burned out, we needed a break, but the machine won’t let that happen. The band had stopped communicating because the machine was so big.” With an on-and-off comeback from the band, Blink 182 are currently together and are now ready for their tour in 2022 and 2023. For now, it has been confirmed that the Band will begin their tour in London on July 14, 2022.

Is Travis Barker still in Blink 182?

Travis Barker joined American pop band Blink 182 in 1998. He is a drummer known for his work on hits like “All The Small Things,” “Adam’s Song,” and “Always.” He even starred in the reality TV show Meet The Barkers with his ex-wife, former Miss USA, Shanna Moakler in 2005 and 2009. One of the bizarre incidents that happened in his life caused his life. Travis was the sole survivor of a plane crash on September 19, 2008. Travis died after the crash along with his assistant Chris Baker, security guard Charles and his best friend DJ AM. Travis and his best friend suffered burns and recovered. But the trauma never let her go. Twelve years after the incident, his friend DJ AM died of a drug overdose. DJ never heard of the incident after so many years and finally decided to accept his lie. Travis has not flown since the accident. This caused him to miss many concerts due to being unable to travel by plane. For tours and concerts, Travis would prefer to take the bus or sea route. But in 2021, he was able to overcome his trauma with the help of his fiancé, Kourtney Kardashian. They traveled from the US to Cabo in a private jet. Travis and Kourtney are expected to have their first baby very soon. Travis is still drummer for Blink182 on the upcoming tour.

Blink 182 members

In the table below we have listed all past and present members of the music band blink 182.

members status Markus Hoppus Current Members Travis Barker Current Members Matt Skiba Current Members Scott Rayner Former Members Tom DeLonge Former Members

Blink 182 members photos

1. Markus Hoppus

Image Source – Pinterest

2.Travis Barker

Image source – Pinterest

3. Matt Skiba

Image Source – Pinterest

4.Scott Raynor

Image Source – Reddit

5. Tom De Longe

Image source – Radiox

Blink 182 discography