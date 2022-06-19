Is Amir Arison Really Leaving The Blacklist?

It appears that Amir Arison is really leaving his character from Aram Mojtabai on “The Blacklist,” at least for now (via Deadline). According to a detailed post by Arison on twitter, he expressed his gratitude and love for being on “The Blacklist” for so long, noting that it was a show that has everything he wants to see in a TV show, including its well-written characters. He added that James Spader and creator Jon Bokenkamp have opened the door to numerous possibilities for where they can take the series. Arison went on to say that he has accepted a role on Broadway in The Kite Runner, which is why he will be retiring from The Blacklist. However, Arison said that he and showrunner John Eisendrath certainly left the door open to Aram’s possible return in the future and that he remains alive on the series.

While it might be disappointing for fans to know they definitely won’t be seeing Aram in season 10 of The Blacklist, let’s hope he makes a comeback and the door is open for Arison to return to the role. The Season 9 finale paved the way for Arison’s departure as his character remarked that he was taking time off and possibly watching a Broadway show. It might have been a bit on the nose, but fans should watch out for a possible return in future seasons.