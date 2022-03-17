Is Alec Baldwin’s Vegan Fugitive Sarma Melngallis His Ex-girlfriend? In What Way Is Alec Connected To A Wanted American Woman?

In the wake of Netflix’s recent release of the documentary “Bad Vegan,” people’s thoughts have been filled with concerns regarding actor Alec Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin’s Vegan Fugitive Sarma Melngallis His Ex-Girlfriend?

What is Alec Baldwin’s link to Sarma Melngallis, and why is he being mentioned in a documentary about a wanted woman? All of your questions have been answered, so we’re here.

Discuss the documentary’s subject matter first and foremost. Sarma Melngallis, a wanted fugitive and vegan restaurateur, is the subject of the documentary “Bad Vegan”. When Melngallis, a former restaurant owner, was caught stealing from her employees and fleeing with thousands of dollars, she was included in the documentary.

Sarma Melngallis, the proprietor of the Pure Cuisine and Wine restaurant in New York City, served vegan food and beverages to her clients. The eatery is one of New York City’s most popular and is frequented by a number of celebrities.

Anthony Strangis, Sarma Melngallis’ now ex-husband, had a major impact on her life. Anthony Strangis was the driving force behind Melngallis’ restaurant fraud.

Most people agree that Sarma did it for Anthony because he promised immortality to her and her dog in exchange for what she did. to demonstrate her faith in him and make her eternal, Anthony Strangis made Sarma transfer millions of dollars into his account.”

Prior to Sarma Melngallis being charged and arrested, Alec Baldwin had been involved with her. If Baldwin visits Pure Food and Wine, he takes a picture of the establishment and puts it on Facebook. “When in New York, guys, go to Pure Food and Wine even if merely to stare at Sarma Melngallis,” said Baldwin in a Facebook post.

They exchanged letters and phone calls, too. Baldwin was smitten with Sarma and expressed his wish to marry her, but Melangallis had already committed to another man and refused Baldwin’s wedding proposal. But she also had a crush on him. She moved on from Alec and began dating someone named Leon whom she met via Alec Baldwin when he married his wife.

When she was a successful businesswoman in New York, the Hollywood actor and the fugitive had a close friendship. Baldwin and Melngallis’ connection while they were single was not revealed in the documentary, but it is safe to assume that they were close friends.