Ironheart Concept Art Has Fans Bemoaning Wakanda Forever’s Power Rangers-Like Design

Adi Granov is a comic artist who has lent his talent for concept design to films. Known for his work with Iron Man designs, it’s not shocking that he also created a concept for Ironheart in Wakanda Forever. Granov took to Instagram to show off his take on the Ironheart suit. Unfortunately, his design wasn’t used in the film, and fans have been vocal about how much they preferred him to adopt the film’s “Power Rangers-esque” design.

Instagram user prachurjya_g said, “This is way, way better than its used version.” Many fans shared that sentiment. User gaziz.designer asked, “How on earth did this happen [a] Power Rangers plastic suit?” Deden.revira agreed by saying, “Unfortunately, they want the look to be more like a Power Ranger.”

Fans seemed to stick to the idea that Ironheart’s plastic-like looks resembled a Power Ranger than the sleek and stylish suits she’s known for. User atelieredge even described the film’s design as a rejection, saying “should have gone with this design instead of the super sentai-rejected one that ended up on screen.” Instead of toasting the film’s suit, one fan just pointed pointed out that Granov’s design suited Riri’s comical performances better. User john_art_pr commented: “This looks more accurate,” while user scudhunter reminded fans that more suits are to come: “Remember, folks. That was just her MK II. Maybe this will be her MK III in her series.”