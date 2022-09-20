Inside Amy Schumer Fans Just Got Some Good News

For Inside Amy Schumer fans, there’s a fair amount of good news and a little bit of bad news. The good news is that, according to Entertainment Weekly, the series is officially returning after not airing for six years. What tarnishes this news, however, is that it will be exclusive to the Paramount+ streaming service. So if you want to see the new series, you have to subscribe to it. What might come as a slight disappointment to fans is that the new season will only be five episodes long. The first two episodes will be released on the premiere date, Thursday October 20th, with the following three episodes being released on consecutive Thursdays.

Schumer, in her inimitable way, announced the news Twitter in a letter she wrote to her fans. “I wanted to bring ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ back to burn all remaining bridges,” she wrote, promising that the series “is better than ever. Well, not as good as Season 3.”

Her die-hard fans probably already know that Schumer’s show was signed through Season 5, but the comic took a break to work on other projects, including her memoir, the movie I Feel Pretty, and the Hulu series Life & beth”. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it was announced in 2021 that the series would return. However, there’s a big difference between announcing a revival season and the episodes actually airing, and Schumer fans are no doubt excited to hear that more “Inside Amy Schumer” is on the way.