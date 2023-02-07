Indiana Jones 5 Will Feature Decades-Old Footage Of Harrison Ford We Never Got To See

In a recent appearance on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, Harrison Ford revealed to the TV talker that he was stunned not only to see the result of the scenes in which he was digitally aged, but also by the way in which it was done the film is presented visually Effect artists achieved this through the use of artificial intelligence.

Even more fascinating, Ford said, AI had access to footage he shot for previous films in the Lucasfilm archive that didn’t make it to final editing, making the de-aging scenes all the fresher and more exciting. “They have this artificial intelligence program that can go through every foot of the film that Lucasfilm owns,” Ford told Colbert. “Because I’ve done a number of films for them, they have all this footage, including footage that hasn’t been printed. So they can get it out of where the light comes from, out of expression.”

Ford didn’t pretend to know how the visual effects artists pulled off such a stunning portrayal of his younger self, but he said with certainty to Colbert, “This is my real face [that audiences will see in the footage].”

“I put little dots on my face and say the words and they fall into place [it]’ Ford told the Late Night host. “It’s fantastic.” Asked by Colbert if the aged footage freaked him out while showing him a photo of the younger version of Indy from the Dial of Destiny trailer, Ford replied with a laugh, “I see that now in the mirror.”