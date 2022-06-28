In Westworld Season 2, One Episode Stands Above The Rest

The title of “Kiksuya” means “remember” in Lakota (via Fansideed), which fits the main character’s journey, and an episode that focuses on a group of native people called the Ghost Nation. The nation lives in the park and was programmed by Ford (Anthony Hopkins) to believe they are an indigenous American tribe. In “Kiksuya,” one of the members of the tribe, Akecheta (Zahn McClarnon), begins to become sentient. When he discovers the truth, Akecheta begins a quest to find the Valley Beyond, where hosts can live free from humans.

A u/High-On-Cinema post on the Westworld subreddit featured a still of Akecheta and the caption “Nothing… Just Wanted to Appreciate Him…” which was highly praised by other Redditors for the episode. The original poster called “Kiksuya” the best episode in their opinion, and many fans agreed.

Part of the love for “Kiksuya” stems from Akecheta’s story. The host is initially motivated by the loss of his love Kohana (Julia Jones), but eventually enlightens the entire tribe about his true nature. u/Deadlament wrote, “Absolutely the most incredibly majestic character, his arc brought me to tears,” while u/theitgrunt praised how the episode “stands on its own as it is [sic] own, self-contained, effective story.”