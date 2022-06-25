In the Woods movie story summary teases the continuation

Shirakawa in the Odd Taxi in the Woods film. Photo credit: OLM Studios

Odd Taxi was one of the most shocking anime debuts of 2021, and it was followed by an even more stunning feature film. It will eventually be available later in summer 2022 courtesy of Crunchyroll.

The original Odd Taxi anime series was such a hit when it was first released that their feature film performed wonderfully when it was released in Japanese theaters. But it’s been a while, and soon the worldwide audience will be able to see the picture. With Odd Taxi: In the Woods on the horizon, the feature film synopsis has been updated and hints at what to expect from the enigmatic new film.

Odd Taxi in the Woods Crunchyroll Summary

Crunchyroll has officially announced the schedule for the summer 2022 anime season. They have confirmed that they will be streaming Odd Taxi: In the Woods sometime in the coming months. A firm release date for the new film has not yet been set.

However, they have revealed more of what fans can expect from the enigmatic film. It re-adapts the events of the original anime series and then offers a sequel. A new description offers the best teaser for the new film yet.

Visual from Odd Taxi TV anime opening theme. Photo credits: OLM and PICS

Odd Taxi: Crunchyroll’s In the Woods official description begins thus: “The wayward and taciturn Odokawa drives around town as a private taxi driver, doing his best to avoid socializing while living an ordinary life. However, one day he is unexpectedly drawn into the case of Nerima Ward’s missing high school girl. Also, people around him are starting to make ominous claims about him, such as hearing voices coming from his apartment, despite the fact that he is said to be living alone.”

The description continues, “Over 100 million yen, gangsters with mysterious motives, aspiring idols, a college student-turned-celebrity, and various other elements are thrown into the mix as the situation spirals out of control.” Despite everything, the execution of a certain plan regulates the situation at once. With much sadness and absurdity, the series of events had been resolved…or so it seemed.”

Finally, the synopsis hints at what happened after the incidents of the first series: “After the case closed, the people involved testified what they saw behind the scenes and what happened next. And by linking these together, a new picture of the case emerges. The events that turned a cab driver’s life upside down are changing shape, and the cogs of the future are once again faltering.”

Odd Taxi – In The Woods: everything you need to know

The animated series Odd Taxi and the film Odd Taxi: In the Woods both take place in an anthropomorphic animal world. It follows Odokawa, a middle-aged walrus and taxi driver. Produced by OLM and PICS, the anime series marked the professional debut of director Baku Kinoshita and screenwriter Kadzuya Konomoto. Both returned to do ODDTAXI: In the Woods. The anime’s lead voice cast, including Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) and Ryhei Kimura (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations), also returned for the compilation film.

It’s not the first time ODDTAXI and its fans have outdone the creators. Despite the huge success of the anime series, people were initially reluctant to release it on Blu-ray. To test the demand, the ODDTAXI producers started a pre-order campaign at the end of 2021. If 300 sets were ordered, the ODDTAXI anime would be released on home video.

According to Mantan Web, the compilation film, including new animations, has grossed $1.03 million (130 million yen) after just four weeks.

What do you think of the Odd Taxi: In the Woods synopsis? What were your thoughts on the original anime series? Will you be checking out the new movie when it comes out on Crunchyroll later this summer? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!