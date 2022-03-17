In The Wake Of Their Split, Rachel Opens Up About Her Feelings For Former Bachelor Clayton, Saying, “None Of These Emotions Are For You Or About You.”

Clayton dumped Rachel and Gabby in Iceland after admitting that Susie was his new girlfriend. Jesse Palmer interviewed Rachel and Gabby about their split during the After the Final Rose special. It was at this point that Gabby and Rachel began discussing their experiences with Clayton.

Rachel Opens Up About Her Feelings For Former Bachelor Clayton, Saying,

Rachel was frank about her feelings for Clayton. Infuriated by Clayton’s lack of guts to break up with both her and Gabby at once, she vented her frustration. At the Rose Ceremony, she acknowledged that Clayton had broken her heart.

]For as long as she spoke, she never gave the impression that Clayton wasn’t her boyfriend. Rachel blames herself for being caught off guard and recalls the split as if she were on a roller coaster.

This has been the case since the beginning, she added. “I informed him about it, his family and mine,” she continued. “I never felt this way about anyone else,” she said.

“When I’m truly in love, I feel like I have to do everything I can to protect the person I care about. When it was over, “I honestly believed it was me,” and I battled all the way to the finish. Rachel went into much into about this.

As for whether Rachel loves Clayton now, the host questioned, to which Rachel replied with watery eyes but a resolute no. When she first began talking about her feelings for Clayton, she made it clear that she was expressing them just for herself.

In Rachel’s opinion, Clayton was completely disrespectful towards her and he was faking it the whole time. After all the ups and downs she’s gone through, Rachel has no feelings for Clayton.

Finally, Clayton appeared onstage and Rachel confronted him about his disregard for Gabby and Rachel. Clayton, the guilty party, apologised to Rachel for his actions.

Clayton acknowledged that he, too, had had a great deal of discomfort over the preceding three days. I should have done more research and asked more questions, he insisted on numerous occasions.

He was also critical of himself for making too many assumptions. “Please accept my sincere apologies. You should not have had to go through all of that,” Clayton said.

It wasn’t until after their breakup that Gabby’s displeasure with Clayton was revealed. Clayton, 30, had earlier persuaded Gabby that staying in Iceland was the best option for both of them.

