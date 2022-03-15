In The Wake Of Jamie Lee Curtis’s Post On ‘Suck In Your Stomach A Bit’, Lili Reinhart Has Come Forward To Share Her Own Experience Of Body-Shaming In The Entertainment Industry.

Body shaming is nothing new; it’s been there since the dawn of the entertainment business, and it’s only gotten worse over time. However, unlike in the past, actors are no longer afraid to discuss the body shaming they’ve endured throughout their careers.

Lili Reinhart Has Come Forward To Share Her Own Experience Of Body-Shaming In The Entertainment Industry.

She is best recognised for her roles in True Lies and Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis recently spoke out about body shaming in the media. When Jamie Lee Curtis recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram, she appeared to be in a relaxed and joyful mood, sporting a yellow hoodie, grey leggings, and a cookie.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ new movie, “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” is the inspiration for this photo. In the description of the post, she talked about the movie and also talked about the hidden truth of the entertainment industry, which is full with concealers, body shapers, fillers, procedures, apparel, hair products, hair accessories, and more.

She went on to describe her childhood insecurities, which she’s been dealing with ever since. Curtis wrote: “..I want there to be no concealment of anything. Since I was 11, I’ve been sucking on my stomach.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ admission of her own childhood insecurities about her appearance has given other actresses the confidence to speak up about the body shaming they’ve endured in the course of their careers.

After sharing an excerpt from Jamie Lee Curtis’ Instagram storey, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart opened up about her personal experience with body shaming in the entertainment industry.

According to Lili Reinhart’s Instagram account, “A director once came up to me and suggested “suck in your stomach a bit” before a take.

When I’m filming a scene, it’s something I frequently contemplate. The fact that people are talking about it is encouraging. She also expressed her gratitude to Jamie Lee Curtis for speaking so openly about it on her behalf.

Many other actors have recently spoken out about body shaming, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Lili Reinhart. Melanie Lynskey, the star of Yellowjet, has said that a member of the production team would always approach her to explain that the producer would like to get her a personal trainer.

There is still discourse about body shaming even though Melanie has been battling against it since the age of thirteen. Because they’ve been subject to body shaming from an early age, many of these actors feel unhappy and uncomfortable with the body that is on display in movies.