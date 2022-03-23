In The Turning Red Climax, What Happens To Mei? What Actually Happened

Turning Red, Pixar’s 25th feature film, was released on Disney+ on February 21 and, like every previous Pixar picture, it was a bag of amusement with a lot of emotions and sensations presented symbolically.

In The Turning Red Climax, What Happens To Mei?

Many of us can identify with Mei’s character in the film, and we’ve all been Mei ourselves at some points in our lives.

There is now a question of ‘why did it finish this way?’ hanging over the movie’s conclusion. Hence, here we are at the conclusion of Turning Red. If you haven’t seen the film yet, this article contains spoilers; however, if you don’t mind spoilers, continue reading to get a sense of the plot.

Let’s take a stroll through the movie’s plot before getting into how and why things ended up the way they did. So, what was the plot of the movie? Every time she experiences intense joy or sorrow, she turns into a red panda.

This is depicted in the film Turning Red. The storyline sounds amusing and enjoyable, don’t you think. Ava Morse and Wai Ching Hu star in Domee Shi’s Turning Red, which also stars Rosalie Chang and Sandra Oh.

What Is The Plot Of This Film?

It opens with the storey of Mei, a 13-year-old girl living in Toronto in 2002 who is trying to please her overprotective mother Ming while secretly harbouring feelings for the boy band called 4 Town.

In the film, we witness Mei juggling her dual roles as an obedient daughter and a newly liberated adolescent.

Friends Miriam, Priya, and Abby know the true Mei’s preferences and likes. Mei is secretly in love with a boy, but her overbearing mother won’t let her admit it. But one day, her mother learns about Mei’s crush and humiliates her in front of him and the workplace where he works.

Mei is enraged by her mother’s public humiliation of her and goes to sleep in a rage. When Mei awoke the next day, she found herself transformed into a gigantic red panda.

She was terrified by her new appearance. Mei hides from her mother and calms herself when she inquires about what’s wrong. It was only when she regained control of her emotions that she realised she was turning into a red panda due to her overly intense feelings.

Mei had hoped to keep her emotions and feelings under check for the remainder of the day, but things didn’t go as expected. It is Mei’s second red panda transformation after discovering her mother is spying on her in school.

Students flee the red panda, and Mei goes back to her house in the commotion. She learned about the red panda from her parents, and her father had a secret to tell her about it.

To safeguard their daughters, Mei’s family’s female ancestors were given the ability to shift into red pandas when they reached adolescence.

Mei’s mother offers a remedy to Mei’s red panda problem. A ritual is said to be necessary to free them from the transformation into red pandas. Mei’s favourite boy band, 4 Town, is having a performance in her town at the same time as the ritual.

So, What’s The Verdict?

Mei has made up her mind to skip the performance in favour of performing the ritual, but her heart is urging her otherwise. The technique almost entirely transforms Mei into a red panda, which she then uses as an excuse to escape the concert.

When Mei’s mother and grandma show up, the concert is a complete shambles. Except for Mei, the other women in Mei’s family participate in the rite and lose their red panda metamorphosis

. Mei has made up her mind that she will not let go of her red panda persona, and she is steadfast in her refusal. A happy conclusion shows that Mei and her mother have improved their relationship to a healthy one and that she is now a teenager and a red panda, both of which she enjoys.

As well as entertaining, Turning Red shows a child in a strict environment as she transitions into adolescence and learns to love herself. Finally, Mei stands up for herself and rejects her mother’s dictates, as shown in the epilogue.

