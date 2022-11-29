In The MCU Phase 5 The Avengers Will Face Their Most Intimidating Foe Yet: Franchise Fatigue

If Phase 4 taught us anything, it’s that we can’t trust Marvel Studios with these Disney+ series. They’re mediocre at best and downright awful at worst. The seasons are forgetful and unnecessary, and something we thought we wanted until we realized we didn’t. Yes, there may be two good Disney+ series (you can pick your two), but most are snoozers. Can phase 5 reverse this? This is where phase 4 fatigue was born, so we really need this new batch to reverse it.

We’re going to be bold here and say that Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, and Daredevil: Born Again will stand out. If they bomb, we’ll have to scrap those shows altogether. “Ironheart” is a big question mark at this point, but we suspect it won’t blow anyone’s minds. Riri’s (Dominique Thorne) introduction to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was forced, but the character was likeable, so we’re leaning towards a good series even if it’s not great – and that’s okay.

“What happened if…?” doesn’t count, so let’s just walk past it. Echo and Agatha: House of Harkness are the dark horses of Phase 5, with the rumor mill suggesting the former has big problems behind the scenes. If we’re being completely honest here, these are the two series that no one needs or wants. Just because a supporting character is included in their MCU debut doesn’t mean they get their own show. Is Madisynn next? Stop.

Well, our predictions are for four good to great shows and two probably crappy shows, which should thwart the fatigue. Daredevil: Born Again will have an unprecedented 18 episodes, and with fan love for Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, this series alone should be enough to keep viewers satisfied with the Phase 5 series.