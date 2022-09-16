Impossible 8 Had To Halt Production After Fluffiest Invasion Imaginable

According to a recent report, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two” had to stop production. No, Tom Cruise hasn’t injured himself again and cameras haven’t stopped rolling due to COVID-19 cases on set. Instead, the reasoning is far more endearing and one for the history books of Mission: Impossible. According to Fox News, filming on the upcoming Tom Cruise blockbuster was halted because a flock of sheep disrupted production. According to the report, dozens of sheep descended on the Lake District set in England, leaving Cruise with nothing to do but watch as they sauntered through the production.

Production on the eighth outing began in March (via The Hollywood Reporter), some seven months after “Part One” was completed. Details on Dead Reckoning Part Two are scant as the film ties directly to Part One, which is just as elusive. What is known is that the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” films could possibly be the last appearances with Cruise’s Hunt. Variety reports that the two-parter appears to be a grand finale for the series’ protagonist.