Impossible 8 Director Shares A Jaw-Dropping Image Of Tom Cruise For His Birthday

Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two, decided to celebrate Tom Cruise’s birthday Tweet a behind-the-scenes photo by Cruise in another dangerous airplane stunt. The image shows the actor dangling precariously from an inverted biplane – which appears to be in the process of tipping over onto its side. There are no wires visible in the photo, and it really does appear that Cruise is simply holding on to the plane as it tips over, legs dangling in the empty air below.

The photo is extremely impressive, not only because of the immense coordination and bravery that this type of stunt requires, but also because of the fact that Cruise is performing this ridiculous stunt at the age of almost 60. This stunning image is a perfect way to pay tribute to Cruise’s long history of extreme stunts, and if Cruise can pull off something that incredible at his age, we have to imagine that he’ll be performing his own stunts for many years to come.