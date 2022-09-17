I’m the Grim Reaper English translation of WebToon licensed by VIZ Media for Fall 2024

VIZ Media licenses I’m the Grim Reaper! Scarlet and the Gang are ready to become a physical release! Credit: GRAVEWEAVER

On September 14, 2022, GRAVEWEAVER X announced on Twitter that I’M THE GRIM REAPER that VIZ Media licensed I’m the Grim Reaper! The first volume is scheduled to appear in autumn 2024, and four books are currently planned.

But if this is going to be as good as other licensed WebToons, four books won’t be enough! So I want to know when I can pre-order them and will there be illegal cliffhangers between the books?

Scarlet is ready to grace your page! Credit: GRAVEWEAVER

Why I’m the Grim Reaper is one of my favorite WebToons!

I am the Grim Reaper holds a special place in my heart. It’s one of the first WebToons I started reading and remains one of the highlights of my life.

The plot immerses itself in Christian themes without appearing preachy. Scarlet is a joy to watch whether she’s killing sinners, fighting, or getting knocked down in a World of Warcraft-like game.

Chase and Brook complement each other and the three are chaos! And Satan owns every scene he’s in and makes everything better/worse.

If you haven’t read it yet, I encourage you to do so. It’s free in WebToon app with almost 200 chapters!

Thanks again for all the congratulations! I really appreciate any support! It means the world. It took a long time to finally seal the deal, but we did it!

Some things:

-The first volume is planned for autumn 2024, and four volumes are currently planned. — GRAVEWEAVER ❌ I AM THE Grim Reaper (@grave_weaver) September 15, 2022

The plot revolves around a young woman who wakes up to find that she is dead. She doesn’t remember her death or her name, but she doesn’t have time to think about it.

Two huge hands grab her, drag her to Hell and she meets Satan. He tells her he’s a fan and offers her a deal: become a Reaper and kill at least one sinner every day. This will keep her out of Hell and her body will heal while her soul will be condemned.

But killing multiple sinners doesn’t help, and it’s clear Satan knows about Scarlet’s past. He won’t tell her anything and Scarlet reluctantly begins her Reaper duties.

And the roller coaster of her life just keeps getting chaotic.

Why We Need More Licensed WebToons!

Every time I visit Barnes and Noble I find my favorite WebToon on the shelf! And some more that I haven’t read but have heard of.

WebToons are the perfect fusion between comics and manga. They have at least one chapter a week, most of which are full color, and it’s easy to subscribe to your favorite creators.

Hundreds of genres are available, and most webtoon apps provide an easy threshold to add your own comics. I am the grim reaper is amazing.

You get action, comedy, a little romance and satan. This guy can easily have his own webtoon. WebToon is my favorite webtoon app.

There’s always something new to discover and contest, and it’s fun to read the comments. Of course, you’re never chased for money, but some of the stories are worth every penny.

I don’t know if you will read this, but GRAVEWEAVER, you are amazing and your story is truly amazing. Thanks for bringing I’m the Grim Reaper into the world!