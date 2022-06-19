I’m Quitting Heroing OVA release dates for Episodes 13 and 14 confirmed by HIDIVE for 2022

Key visual for the upcoming I’m Quitting Heroing OVAs and screenshot from the Episode 12 preview trailer. Credit: AniNewsAndFacts/Twitter

The official HIDIVE Twitter account has announced that the anime “I’m Quitting Heroing” is not over after the release of Episode 12. The anime series expands with 2 I’m Quitting Heroing OVA episodes!

Better yet, HIDIVE will stream the OVA episodes in North America. The first part will stream on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. UTC). The second part begins on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 21:00 SET (01:00 UTC).

The two-volume Blu-ray/DVD box set will also include the two-part I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 13 and 14. The BD/DVD box sets will be released the same day the episodes stream on HIDIVE.

I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 12 Trailer previews Leo’s fate

Episode 11 left I’m Quitting Heroing fans with a nasty cliffhanger, but luckily a special trailer has been released hinting at the events of Episode 12!

The official preview of I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 12.

From the trailer we can deduce that the fight between Demon Queen Echidna and Leo Demonheart is over. Leo is still alive, but completely unable to work.

There is a hole in his chest and you can see the “philosopher’s stone” that acts as a heart. Now it must be decided whether Echidna and the others will rip Leo’s heart out of his chest or whether they will choose to spare his life and look for another way to save the demon realm.

Screenshot from the upcoming Episode 12 with Echidna and her allies gathered around Leo to decide his fate. Photo credit: @yuuyame.com

If they don’t kill Leo and take his heart, the demon world is doomed to remain in darkness forever. If they decide to kill Leo, they end up having to kill someone who has become a cherished friend.

The stakes are high in this upcoming anime climax! Will Echidna and her allies decide to give up their own homeland for Leo’s sake, or will they do what must be done to save their homeland?

Screenshot from the upcoming Episode 12 with Leo lying down talking to the others. Photo credit: @yuuyame.com

Nao Toyoma’s song “De Messiah” contains references to Leo’s fate

On June 15, 2022, Nao Toyoma released a music video for the full version of her song “De Messiah”, which is the epic, emotional theme song for the ending of “I’m Quitting Heroing”. The song was produced by TK (Psychopass, 91 Days, Tokyo Ghoul) and Gia. The song contains clues to Leo’s fate, so pay close attention to the lyrics.

Official music video for Nao Toyoma’s song “De Messiah”.

“De Messiah” English text:

Travel through a thousand years, swim through the waves

Find my body floating in time and space

From a country so wild and so desolate

Another inch, I’ll reach the gate of the moon

I breathe in and out as time goes by

Here comes the sentence of my life today

What’s the burning question you’re looking for?

What exactly do you want from me?

Done, done

Look how tiny you are

Look how fragile you are

Look how helpless you are

i can see what you are

Why don’t you take my hand, take my helping hand?

I have to be the hero

All eyes on me, strong and magnificent

I must be the taller one

I must be the savior

All eyes on me, here and now

They say I’m their messiah

All hopes and dreams are in this broken tambourine

Let the silent tambourine sing like it used to be

Witness the birth of the greatest loneliness

Tell me now in this hollow silence, what will you choose?

Die, die, die or live?

Die, die, die or live?

how small you are

how fragile you are

how helpless you are

That’s all you are

Am I right or not?

Enough, I’m gone

I’m sick of being chosen by the world

All the attention is on me

Now I’m caught in your sin

will someone save me

I beg you to hear my request

Our hopes and dreams lie in this broken tambourine

Let the silent tambourine sing like it used to be

Witness the birth of the greatest loneliness

In this hollow silence bury rotten forgiveness

I’m Quitting Heroing: Next Gig Is at the Demon Queen’s Castle is a dark fantasy, Japanese light novel series written by Quantum and illustrated by Hana Amano. From January to February 2017, the light novel was published on Kadokawa’s user-generated novel publishing website Kakuyomu. From December 2017 to October 2018, three volumes of the light novel by Fujimi Shobo were published under her Kadokawa Books imprint.

As of May 2018, a manga adaptation with art by Nori Kazato has been published on Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace Up website. The chapters of the manga have been collected into six tankobon volumes. Kadokawa has licensed the light novel and manga in North America.

On April 5, 2022, an anime TV series adaptation by EMT Square premiered. The anime is currently streaming on HIDIVE and will be released on home video by Sentai Filmworks.

What is the plot of I’m Quitting Heroing?

The anime got off to a slow start, but as more of Leo’s mysterious background was revealed, the show became much more interesting and compelling. The story revolves around the world’s strongest hero, Leo Demonheart, who has continuously protected humanity from demon invasions for millennia.

The anime begins in the future, which has taken on a medieval ambiance. Leo foils the demon queen Echidna and her followers when they try to steal an item called the Philosopher’s Stone from the humans.

Leo becomes curious about Echidna and her true motives behind the attack since she doesn’t kill people indiscriminately. Leo decides to disguise himself and join her defeated demon army and help them get back on their feet to learn more about them.

He later learns that the demon world is a polluted wasteland and that Echidna wants the Philosopher’s Stone to save her homeworld. Along the way, Leo befriends Echidna’s Elite Four – Steiner (Shutina), a cunning succubus demon, Lily, a cute wolf demon, Mernes, a cold-hearted assassin, and Edvard, a dragon demon knight.

Part of Leo’s motivation for joining Echidna’s army was that the human populace feared Leo’s power instead of celebrating his victory over Echidna. Humanity even speculates about whether or not he will become the next Demon King… and Leo fears that humans might be right.

His goal has always been to protect humanity, but when humanity does not need protection, the meaning of his existence is lost. Leo fears that he will attack humanity in order to restart the cycle of humanity’s ever needing protection. So Leo decides to put his fate in the hands of Echidna and her Elite Four.

Are you excited for I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 12 and the upcoming OVAs? Let us know in the comment section below!