Idolish 7 Third Beat! Part 2 trailer previews OP theme song, reveals Blu-ray details

Riku Nanase and Sogo Osaka from Idolish 7 Third Beat! Photo credit: TROYCA

A new trailer PV for Idolish 7 Third Beat! Part 2 has been released, previewing the OP’s theme song “WONDER LiGHT” sung by in-story idol group IDOLiSH7.

The anime will premiere on October 2nd on TOKYO MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto and BS 11, and on October 4th on TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido and TVQ Kyushu. Japanese streaming service ABEMA will simulcast the anime.

The trailer PV gives us a glimpse of the upcoming drama in the anime. It also revealed that Idolish 7 Third Beat! Part 2 will be released as Volume 5 on November 25, 2022.

Here is the trailer PV posted by the production team on EMOTION Label’s Youtube channel:

Prior to the main broadcast of the IDOLiSH7 Third BEAT! 2nd Gear OP Video (no credit) featuring “WONDER LiGHT” sung by IDOLiSH7 has been released on YouTube.

Here is the video:

It was also announced that the 14th episode of Idolish 7 Third BEAT!, shown at the pre-screening on September 17, 2022, will be released on YouTube and ABEMA.

cast and staff

The main cast includes:

Toshiki Masuda as Iori Izumi

Yusuke Shirai as Yamato Nikaido

Tsubasa Yonaga as Mitsuki Izumi

Known as Tamaki Yotsuba

Atsushi Abe as Sogo Osaka

Takuya Eguchi as Nagi Rokuya

Kensho Ono as Riku Nanase

Makoto Bessho (Space Battleship Yamato 2199: Odyssey of the Celestial Ark) leads the new season at TROYCA. Ayumi Sekine is in charge of the series’ scripts. Kasumi Fukagawa adapts Arina Tanemura’s original character designs. Masami Inomata is the Chief Animation Director. Tatsuya Katou (Shoujo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Movie) is composing the music.

More about Idolic 7

The anime series Idolish 7 is based on the rhythm game of the same name developed and published by Bandai Namco Online in collaboration with Lantis. The game was first released in Japan on August 20, 2015.

The franchise has received various manga and novel adaptations. An anime adaptation of the series by Troyca aired from January to May 2018. And the second season aired from April to December 2020. You can watch the anime on Crunchyroll.

The first cour of Idolish 7 Third Beat! aired for 13 episodes from July to September 2021. And Idolish 7 Third Beat! Part 2 was announced shortly after the end of the first course in September 2021.

For more information about the series, visit the Idolish 7 official anime website.