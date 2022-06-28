Ice Queendom English dub release date delayed until further notice

The RWBY: Ice Queendom dub is postponed until further notice. Photo credit: Rooster Teeth/Youtube

While fans are still reeling with excitement over the early release of RWBY: Ice Queendom, and it’s easy to see why, some new news has emerged about the dub release that may thwart dub watchers’ plans. It appears that the English dub of RWBY: Ice Queendom has now been postponed until further notice.

According to this post from Geoff Yetter, Head of Licensing and Consumer Products at Rooster Teeth, the show’s dub release will be pushed back further than originally intended.

The dub of the series was originally scheduled to premiere on July 3, 2022, to coincide with the official release of the first episode on Rooster Teeth and Crunchyroll. Rooster Teeth had plans to simuldub the series and release each dubbed episode on the same day the subbed version premiered. Now it looks like that won’t happen.

Why was the RWBY dub release postponed?

As many dub fans will know, it’s not uncommon for episode dub releases to appear several weeks behind their sub-counterparts. But it’s still disappointing since it was first reported that the dub episodes of RWBY: Ice Queendom would be released on the same day as the sub.

In his post, Geoff Yetter says this is no longer feasible because “simuldubbing turns out to be very, very, very difficult.”

Although RWBY’s original English cast are returning to reprise their original roles, many fans have wondered if Crunchyroll would do the dubbing in-house, as they are already familiar with the simuldubbing process. From this post, it appears that Rooster Teeth could actually handle the dubs himself.

When will the RWBY: Ice Queendom dub be released?

If you’re wondering when the dub will be released now, you’re not alone.

Geoff Yetter addresses these concerns in his post, saying: “Rest assured that we will be releasing the English dubs soon. We’ll share more news on the English dubs once we have a confirmed launch date.”

While that’s not the exact date most fans are surely hoping for, it’s better than the dub being canceled altogether. For now, it looks like RWBY fans will just have to enjoy the sub until more news is released about the dub. As Rooster Teeth RTX takes place on July 1-3, 2022, new announcements and updates may be made.

Ruby and her sister Yang from the premiere of RWBY: Ice Queendom. Photo credit: Rooster Teeth/Youtube

What is simultaneous dubbing?

While many anime fans have certainly heard this term before, it can still be difficult to understand exactly what this refers to and why it’s taking so long.

Simuldubbing refers to the process that allows English-dubbed anime to be released on the same day as their Japanese counterparts. This is not to be confused with simulcast, which refers to the process that allows fans to watch anime on the same day and time that it is released in Japan.

Simuldubbing can be a difficult process as it takes hours of work behind the scenes to create the final product. ADR writers, directors, voice actors, sound engineers and more sometimes have as little as a week to draft scripts and record dubbed episodes before making them available to fans.

Unlike most traditional animations, where the scripts are recorded and later animated, dubs are already finished animations. This means that the scripts and voice acting have to match the tone and performance of already animated scenes and not the other way around. This can complicate the process, as dialogue must be written and acted out to match predefined “mouth flaps” animated for a different language.

When and where can I watch the RWBY: Ice Queendom sub?

While waiting is never fun, fans can still watch and support the RWBY: Ice Queendom sub until the dub is released.

Episodes one through three are now available to stream as part of an early release on both Rooster Teeth FIRST and Crunchyroll. According to his post, Geoff Yetter indicated that the series will have 12 episodes in total.

The official release of the first episode is July 3, 2022. Episode two follows a week later, on July 10, 2022, with each episode premiering on Sundays a week after the previous one. Episode four is currently scheduled for release on July 24, 2022.