Ice Queendom dub gets new trailer and September 2022 release date

A recording by Team RWBY from the dub trailer. Photo credit: Rooster Teeth/Youtube

After several weeks of patiently waiting, the RWBY: Ice Queendom dub finally has a release date.

Fans will recall that the dub’s release was originally supposed to coincide with the sub’s July 2022 release. However, shortly before that, in late June, Rooster Teeth released an announcement that the RWBY dub would be postponed until further notice.

While it may have been frustrating news for long-time fans at the time, the sub continued on with fewer problems. As of September 11, 2022, the series has released 11 episodes, with the finale scheduled to premiere on September 18, 2022.

The official trailer for the dub RWBY: Ice Queendom.

When can I see the dub?

Whether you’ve been watching the sub week after week to fill that RWBY-shaped hole in your life, or patiently waiting to hear your favorite voice actors return, the delay is finally over.

According to the new trailer and Twitter, the RWBY: Ice Queendom (RWBY: Hyousetsu Teikoku) dub will premiere on September 25, 2012.

This will come exactly a week after the last subtitled episode aired. It’s unclear whether or not the dub will premiere the same 3-episode special that the sub had when the series was first released.

Which actors will be in the dub?

One thing Rooster Teeth has made very clear since announcing the spin-off series is that the main cast will be reprising their roles. For fans of the series, this includes both Team RWBY and Team JNPR members.

Ruby RoseLindsay Jones

Weiss Schnee — Kara Eberle

Blake Belladonna — Arryn Zech

Yang Xiao Long – Barbara Dunkelman

Jaune Arc — Miles Luna

Nora Valkyrie — Samantha Ireland

Pyrrha Nikos—Jen Brown

Lie Ren—Neath Oum

It appears several other actors from the original series will be returning as well, as Shannon McCormick is able to reprise his role as Professor Ozpin in the trailer.

While a few other well-known characters from the original series – like Winter Snow – have appeared in the spin-off so far, it’s unclear who will be voicing them in the dub as of this writing.

Where can I watch the RWBY: Ice Queendom dub?

Now that fans have an official date to look forward to, they might also be wondering where and how to watch the RWBY: Ice Queendom dub when it airs.

As it has since its July premiere, RWBY: Ice Queendom will continue to air its episodes weekly on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Rooster Teeth FIRST.