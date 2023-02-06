I Know What You Did Last Summer Is Getting The Legacy Sequel Treatment With Two Former Stars In Talks For A Return

According to Deadline, which exclusively announced the sequel, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are in talks to return to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. Hewitt portrayed the central heroine, Julie James, and Prinze Jr. played her boyfriend, Ray Bronson. The teenagers were the sole survivors of the first film’s massacre and also survived to tell the story told in the film’s sequel, “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”. Their on-again, off-again romance added a bittersweet tension to the already dramatic on-screen murders.

Deadline reported that Do Revenge’s Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will direct the sequel. Neal H. Moritz is currently being considered for production on the film, while Leah McKendrick (“Scrambled”) is set to write the screenplay. Apparently the film sold because of McKendrick and Robinson’s pitch, which was so unique that the studio eagerly gave them the green light.

There’s no word on what the plot currently entails, other than that it’s supposed to be a movie where the legacy of Julie and Ray meets a new cast of teenagers. At the moment the film is in the early stages of pre-production so you may have to wait a while before you see the strip. But at least fans of the franchise can look forward to seeing how Ray and Julie’s somewhat troubled love story unfolds these days.